Criteo S.A. Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 1:17 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.92M (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRTO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.