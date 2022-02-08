Fox FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 1:19 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.25B (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FOXA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.