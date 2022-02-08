Lithia Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 1:19 PM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $10.06 (+84.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.15B (+56.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LAD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.