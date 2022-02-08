CDW Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 1:20 PM ETCDW Corporation (CDW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.92 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.2B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.