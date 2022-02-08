Blockchain developer platform Alchemy raised $200M in a funding round led by Lightspeed and Silver Lake, valuing the start-up at $10.2B, according to a blog post.

Earlier investors in San Francisco-based Alchemy included venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which was recently in funding talks with Yuga Labs, the start-up behind Bored Ape Yacht Club.

"We believe we’re just in the first inning of Web3 and blockchain, and we’ll be using this new round of financing to double down and continue to invest in the ecosystem that we all share," the blog post read.

The financing round came at a time when venture capitalist interest in the crypto ecosystem, decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens and Web3, prevailed along with retail interest in the space. For example, crypto exchange FTX in January got an $8B valuation in a series A financing round. “Everyone’s looking for a way to get involved in the space, and what they realized was Alchemy is the backbone for all of these things,” Alchemy Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Joe Lau told CNBC in an interview. “We still think this is the first inning of Web 3,” he added.

Earlier in the week ended Feb. 11, Polygon raised $450M through a private token sale.