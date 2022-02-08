Black Hills Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlack Hills Corporation (BKH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $503.49M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.