ACG Partners is a middle-market investment bank focused on SaaS (software as a service) companies. Its February update included the following three charts: Chart 1: The 100 stocks in ACG's SaaS index were trading at an enterprise value to trailing 12 months' revenue ratio of 12x in January 2020. By January 2021 they were trading at 22x trailing revenues, driven by COVID, low interest rates and massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Now we're back at 12x.

Chart 2: The stocks of less profitable companies fell far more than the stocks of more profitable companies. Of the 100 SaaS stocks in the index, the stocks of the less profitable 50 companies fell by 29% year over year, compared to a drop of only 10% for the more profitable 50. The message: investors want profits now.

Chart 3: The stocks of the companies with the strongest growth peaked higher, but fell further. Of the 100 SaaS stocks in the index, the stocks of the 50 companies with higher growth are down 22% year over year, compared to a drop of 17% for the 50 with slower growth.