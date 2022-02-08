Eyenovia rises 6% following FDA meeting linked to MydCombi NDA refiling
Feb. 08, 2022 1:31 PM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Eyenovia (EYEN +6.4%) completed a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to a refiling of a new drug application for MydCombi.
- In October 2021, the FDA rejected the company's initial filing stating that MydCombi, a combination of tropicamide and phenylephrine for in-office pupil dilation, had been reclassified as a drug-device combination product.
- Following the meeting, Eyenovia said that the FDA has requested the company conduct additional device testing related to the Optejet dispenser.
- The company added that no additional clinical studies of MydCombi were requested.
- “We had a very constructive meeting with the FDA and confirmed the additional non-clinical items to be addressed. We are in the process of conducting these requested validation studies and plan to resubmit our NDA in Q3 2022,” said Eyenovia CEO and Chief Medical Officer Sean Ianchulev.
- In addition, Ianchulev said that the company's second phase 3 VISION-2 trial of MicroLine, a proprietary pilocarpine formulation for the temporary improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia, continues to enroll people. The company expects to report results in Q2.