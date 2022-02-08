Ford pushes ahead on EV ambitions with first E-Transit deliveries
Feb. 08, 2022 1:31 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Ford Motor Company (F -0.8%) announced that it has begun shipping the E-Transit commercial van across the U.S.
- The automaker has already pulled in more than 10,000 orders from businesses of all sizes.
- In order to meet the sizzling demand, Ford (NYSE:F) is working on ways to increase production as part of its more than $30B investment in electrification through 2025.
- On the EV front, Ford has the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit in the lineup.
- What to watch: F-150 Lightning Pro deliveries begin this spring. By the end of next year, Ford has said that it will have the global capacity to produce 600K battery electric vehicles annually, which includes +200K Mustang Mach-E SUVs and 150K F-150 Lightning trucks.
- Shares of Ford (F) are in a downtrend with more than 13% peeled off over the last week. The stock is down more than 30% from its 52-week high.
- Ford (F) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.