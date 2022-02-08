Credit Suisse pares back bonus poos after regulators object - Bloomberg
Feb. 08, 2022 1:32 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Credit Suisse (CS +1.5%) is trimming its 2021 bonus pool by ~10% after Swiss regulators pressured the bank on the higher compensation after it turned in its worst year since the financial crisis, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Swiss financial markets regulator Finma asked Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) to walk back its plans to boost the bonuses and to consider significant cuts, the people told Bloomberg. The final overall bonus pool amount may vary slightly and individual compensation will depend on their business unit, they said.
- The Swiss bank has been reeling from twin scandals last year that cost it billions of dollars — Greensill Capital's collapse followed by the Archegos Capital debacle.
- Last month, Credit Suisse (CS) disclosed it will take a charge of ~CHF 500M ($544M) for litigation related to legacy litigation from it investment banking business.
- In January, the Financial Times reported that the bank's departing chairman will get $4.1M for nine months on the job.