Danaos trades lower despite beating estimates for Q4

Feb. 08, 2022 1:35 PM ETDACBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Danaos (DAC -2.7%) reports Q4 operating revenues increase by 79.8% Y/Y to $215M.
  • Total contracted operating revenues were $2.85B as of Dec. 31, 2021, with charters extending through 2028 and remaining average contracted charter duration of 4.0 years.
  • Charter coverage of 96.6% for the next 12 months based on current operating revenues and 95.5% in terms of contracted operating days.
  • Adj. EBITDA of $159.2M compared to $83M which was an increase of 91.8%.
  • The Co. raises dividend by 50% to $0.75/share payable on Feb. 28, 2022.
  • As a result of these factors, the share price quadrupled in 2021, bringing the co.'s market capitalization close to $2B.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,142M, which includes $300M aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes, and our leaseback obligation was $226.5M.
  • On Jan. 17, 2022, entered into an agreement to sell two 20 years old 6,422 TEU vessels for gross consideration of $130M which are expected to be delivered to the buyer in Nov. 2022.
  • Previously: Danaos Non-GAAP EPS of $6.10 beats by $1.15, revenue of $215M beats by $23.82M (Feb. 7)
  • Previously: Danaos raises dividend by 50% to $0.75 (Feb. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.