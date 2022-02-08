Danaos trades lower despite beating estimates for Q4
- Danaos (DAC -2.7%) reports Q4 operating revenues increase by 79.8% Y/Y to $215M.
- Total contracted operating revenues were $2.85B as of Dec. 31, 2021, with charters extending through 2028 and remaining average contracted charter duration of 4.0 years.
- Charter coverage of 96.6% for the next 12 months based on current operating revenues and 95.5% in terms of contracted operating days.
- Adj. EBITDA of $159.2M compared to $83M which was an increase of 91.8%.
- The Co. raises dividend by 50% to $0.75/share payable on Feb. 28, 2022.
- As a result of these factors, the share price quadrupled in 2021, bringing the co.'s market capitalization close to $2B.
- As of Dec. 31, 2021, outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,142M, which includes $300M aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes, and our leaseback obligation was $226.5M.
- On Jan. 17, 2022, entered into an agreement to sell two 20 years old 6,422 TEU vessels for gross consideration of $130M which are expected to be delivered to the buyer in Nov. 2022.
