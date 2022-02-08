Plains GP Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPlains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.68B (+62.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, PAGP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • In last week of January, Plains GP was upgraded to Outperform at Bernstein citing faster than expected growth in Permian Basin production in late 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.