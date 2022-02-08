Plains GP Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPlains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.68B (+62.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PAGP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- In last week of January, Plains GP was upgraded to Outperform at Bernstein citing faster than expected growth in Permian Basin production in late 2021.