Earnings news provided a crucial catalyst during Tuesday's midday action. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was one of the standouts, posting a double-digit percentage gain as it was able to top expectations despite headwinds from higher costs.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) also rallied following the release of its financial figures. Investors focused more on an aggressive share buyback program, rather than on soft guidance included in its quarterly update.

Earnings news had the opposite impact on KKR (NYSE:KKR). Shares of the investment firm dropped in the wake of its quarterly report.

In other news, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) got a boost from a new tie-up with Amazon. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) declined after it terminated one of its top executives.

Gainers

Harley-Davidson (HOG) rallied nearly 15% following the release of quarterly results. The motorcycle maker's margins were squeezed by higher EU tariffs and supply chain headwinds, but the firm was still able to top expectations with its top and bottom lines.

HOG reported revenue that jumped nearly 54% from last year to about $816M. The figure beat analysts' consensus by almost $150M.

Meanwhile, Amgen (AMGN) managed to show notable midday gains despite a quarterly report that included lower-than-expected guidance for 2022. For Q4, the biopharma company beat expectations with its bottom line but failed to top consensus with its revenue figure.

Despite the mixed quarterly update, AMGN advanced about 8% in intraday action. Shares got a boost from the company's aggressive stock buyback plan. AMGN plans to repurchase $6B-$7B worth of shares in 2022, with up to $6B coming in Q1 alone.

In other news, Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) saw substantial buying after the sensor maker signed a deal with Amazon. Under the agreement, the retail giant acquired a warrant to purchase up to 39.5M VLDR shares.

VLDR originally popped to $4.87 in Tuesday's initial trading by moderated to a level of $4.18 by early afternoon. Even though it came off its highs for the session, the midday gain still represented an advance of 11%.

Decliners

Earnings news inspired a sell-off in shares of KKR (KKR). The company beat expectations with its quarterly profit but reported total investment income that fell from last year. KKR slipped 8% on the news.

Editas Medicine (EDIT) represented another notable loser in intraday action. Shares dropped nearly 9% after disclosing that it has terminated its chief medical officer, effective immediately. No reason was given for the decision.

