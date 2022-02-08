Analysts lower Zimmer Biomet price targets after quarterly results disappointment
Feb. 08, 2022 1:40 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Several Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH +7.2%), a day after releasing Q4 2021 earnings results that missed on both the top and bottom lines.
- While keeping his underweight rating, Wells Fargo's Lawrence Biegelsen lowered his price target to $111 from $124 (~1% downside).
- Baird's Jeff Johnson kept his outperform rating but lowered his price target to $138 from $172 (~24% upside).
- Truist Securities' Kaila Krum maintained her buy rating but lowered her price target to $128 from $145 (~15% upside).
- RBC Capital Markets' Shagun Singh kept his sector perform rating but loweredx his target to $125 from $140 (~12% upside).
- Singh said he based his price reduction on the company setting its 2022 guidance below consensus.