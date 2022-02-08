Pilgrim's Pride Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (compared to $0.25 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.81B (+22.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.