Akero finishes enrollment in phase 2b trial of efruxifermin in liver disease
Feb. 08, 2022 1:46 PM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Akero Therapeutics (AKRO -0.2%) completed enrollment in a phase 2b study, dubbed HARMONY, evaluating efruxifermin (EFX) to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- "Our confidence in EFX’s potential is based on Phase 2a data that showed substantial rates of fibrosis regression after only 16 weeks of treatment. We believe the larger Phase 2b HARMONY study, with a longer 24-week treatment period, will provide further evidence of EFX’s potential to reverse fibrosis as well as address the underlying metabolic disease drivers," said Akero's Chief Development Officer Kitty Yale.
- The HARMONY study, which has enrolled patients with NASH with fibrosis stage 2 or 3, will evaluate the drug against placebo.
- The primary goal is fibrosis regression without worsening of NASH at 24 weeks.
- The company expects to report results from the study in Q3 this year.