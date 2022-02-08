Molina Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (compared to -$0.51 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.19B (+37.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MOH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
  • Recently, the company closed its Cigna's Texas Medicaid contracts acquisition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.