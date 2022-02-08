Molina Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (compared to -$0.51 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.19B (+37.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MOH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Recently, the company closed its Cigna's Texas Medicaid contracts acquisition.