Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is off 8.4% and revisiting lows from two weeks ago in the wake of its fiscal first-quarter earnings, where revenues came in better than expected.

Revenues grew 21% to a record $1.61 billion (up 22% in constant currency).

Of that, Recorded Music revenue rose 19% to $1.39 billion; Music Publishing revenues rose 31%, to $229 million.

Digital revenue rose 21%, to just over $1 billion.

Adjusted operating income rose 30% to $274 million, and adjusted OIBDA jumped 26% to $355 million.

“The strength and diversity of our revenue streams coupled with our operational efficiency drove margin growth, even as lower-margin revenue lines recovered," says acting Chief Financial Officer Lou Dickler.

Cash from operations fell 24% to $129 million, as strong operating performance was more than offset by heavy A&R investments, and timing of working capital. Capital expenditures jumped to $34 million from the prior-year $18 million.

Free cash flow fell 37%, to $95 million from $151 million.

Shares fell despite the top-line beat. Citi holds a Neutral view on the stock, and while it says underlying trends are "positive" it notes the quarter benefited from an extra week compared to the prior year.