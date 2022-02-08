ChampionX Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (compared to $0.07 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $833.89M (+18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- With a Hold rating, SA Contrbutor Badsha Chowdhury recently wrote, "ChampionX Corporation: Recovery Awaits After The Hiccups"