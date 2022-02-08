Advanced Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-36.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $356.99M (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEIS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- At the recent 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference, the company provided Q4 guidance: