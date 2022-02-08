American Express adds digital checking account to its consumer deposit products

  • American Express (AXP +3.1%) introduced an all-digital consumer checking account that offers reward points for eligible debit card purchases and an annual percentage yield rate that's 10x higher than the national rate.
  • It also offers purchase protection for eligible purchase and has no monthly maintenance fees or minimums, the company said. The new checking account is available to eligible U.S. consumer card holders.
  • The checking account joins the company's existing consumer deposits products, such as the American Express Savings account and Certificates of Deposits.
  • Amex Rewards Checking offers APY of 0.50% and comes with a debit card, which earns members one membership rewards point for every $2 spent on eligible purchases.
  • While credit card loan balances are rising (after declining during much of the pandemic), payment rates remain elevated, companies and analysts have reported.
  • Earlier, the New York Fed reported that U.S. household debt rose to $15.58T in Q4, with credit balances making the biggest quarterly jump in 22 years.
