American Express adds digital checking account to its consumer deposit products
Feb. 08, 2022 1:56 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Express (AXP +3.1%) introduced an all-digital consumer checking account that offers reward points for eligible debit card purchases and an annual percentage yield rate that's 10x higher than the national rate.
- It also offers purchase protection for eligible purchase and has no monthly maintenance fees or minimums, the company said. The new checking account is available to eligible U.S. consumer card holders.
- The checking account joins the company's existing consumer deposits products, such as the American Express Savings account and Certificates of Deposits.
- Amex Rewards Checking offers APY of 0.50% and comes with a debit card, which earns members one membership rewards point for every $2 spent on eligible purchases.
- While credit card loan balances are rising (after declining during much of the pandemic), payment rates remain elevated, companies and analysts have reported.
- Earlier, the New York Fed reported that U.S. household debt rose to $15.58T in Q4, with credit balances making the biggest quarterly jump in 22 years.