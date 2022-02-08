GM hits the accelerator on all-electric production plans for this year
Feb. 08, 2022 1:57 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The latest electric vehicle target from General Motors (GM -2.1%) is for production of 46K vehicles this year across its all-electric trucks and new Cadillac SUV, per comments attributed to CEO Mary Barra. The previous plan was to build just 7K all-electric vehicles this year.
- Last week, GM stated that it plans to accelerate production of electric vehicles to reach 400,000 EVs delivered in North America during 2022 and 2023.
- GM is also expected to re-start production of its Chevrolet Bolt EVs, according to Reuters. The Bolt line has been idled while GM replaces batteries in existing Bolts under a broad recall.
