Anghami shares slide 34% Tuesday after hitting all-time high on Monday

Feb. 08, 2022 2:07 PM ETAnghami Inc. (ANGH)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

  • Shares of Middle Eastern streaming music platform Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) were down 34% in midday trading Tuesday after soaring to an all-time high on Monday.
  • Anghami shares last changed hands at $12.90 at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET.
  • The streaming music platform went public last Thursday through a merger with SPAC Vistas Media. Shares began trading on Friday, opening at $17.91 and closing at $12.07, up 23% from the prior session. Pre-merger shares of Vistas Media closed at $9.83 on Thursday.
  • Shares of the newly combined company opened on Monday at $17.10, soaring to an all-time high of $23.10 before closing at $19.50.
  • Anghami announced in March 2021 that it was combining with blank-check company Vistas Media in a deal that carried an enterprise value of around $220 million. The transaction was originally slated to close in Q2 2021.
  • Shares of Vistas Media rallied in January after shareholders voted in favor of the merger with Anghami.
