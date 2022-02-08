Disney Q1 Earnings: Subscriber growth, analysts ratings, streaming concerns

Feb. 08, 2022 3:06 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments

Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Disney+ app on a Vizio TV. Disney+ video streaming service will exclusively show Star Wars: Jedi Template Challenge.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+96.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.96B (+29.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • As per Bloomberg consensus data cited by Yahoo Finance, Disney is expected to see that Disney+ streaming subscribers grew by ~7M Q/Q basis compared to 2.1M new subscribers brought on during the prior quarter.
  • Disney has targeted bringing on between 230M-260M subscribers in total to the service by the end of FY24.
  • The company is expected to see its theme parks, experiences and consumer business grow sales by 72% to reach $6.2B as mobility picked up at live events and locations globally.
  • Ahead of its earnings, BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon cut the target on Walt Disney to $165 from $180 while maintaining its market perform rating.
  • In last week of January, Disney slumped to its 52-week lows based on the lingering impact of a disappointing earnings report issued late last year; Credit Suisse excluded Disney from the best picks list for February which was part of its January list.
  • In mid-January, Guggenheim downgraded Disney stock to Neutral after a new look at the pace of profit growth.
  • After Netflix reported disappointing streaming growth and guidance from its Q4 results, investors will focus on Disney Plus streaming performance.
  • SA Contributor Daniel Jones assigns a Strong Buy rating while stating that Walt Disney's Q1 Earnings has magic in the numbers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.