Disney Q1 Earnings: Subscriber growth, analysts ratings, streaming concerns
Feb. 08, 2022 3:06 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+96.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.96B (+29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- As per Bloomberg consensus data cited by Yahoo Finance, Disney is expected to see that Disney+ streaming subscribers grew by ~7M Q/Q basis compared to 2.1M new subscribers brought on during the prior quarter.
- Disney has targeted bringing on between 230M-260M subscribers in total to the service by the end of FY24.
- The company is expected to see its theme parks, experiences and consumer business grow sales by 72% to reach $6.2B as mobility picked up at live events and locations globally.
- Ahead of its earnings, BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon cut the target on Walt Disney to $165 from $180 while maintaining its market perform rating.
- In last week of January, Disney slumped to its 52-week lows based on the lingering impact of a disappointing earnings report issued late last year; Credit Suisse excluded Disney from the best picks list for February which was part of its January list.
- In mid-January, Guggenheim downgraded Disney stock to Neutral after a new look at the pace of profit growth.
- After Netflix reported disappointing streaming growth and guidance from its Q4 results, investors will focus on Disney Plus streaming performance.
- SA Contributor Daniel Jones assigns a Strong Buy rating while stating that Walt Disney's Q1 Earnings has magic in the numbers.