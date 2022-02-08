Credit Suisse midstream update - Keyera up, TC Energy down

Feb. 08, 2022 2:29 PM ETTRP, KEYUFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse updated it's midstream energy picks Tuesday, Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF) is upped to buy while TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is reduced to hold, as the bank sees an opportunity to tactically trade into regional energy infrastructure and away from large, cross-continental operators.
  • Analyst Andrew Kuske sees the broad-based rise in the price of hydrocarbons as a tailwind for the sector, but thinks rising interest rates will create challenges for near-term fund flows.
  • The TC downgrade is fairly consensus, with 13 of 24 analysts either sell or hold rated on the name and Goldman downgrading the stock in mid January.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.