Credit Suisse midstream update - Keyera up, TC Energy down
Feb. 08, 2022 2:29 PM ETTRP, KEYUFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse updated it's midstream energy picks Tuesday, Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF) is upped to buy while TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is reduced to hold, as the bank sees an opportunity to tactically trade into regional energy infrastructure and away from large, cross-continental operators.
- Analyst Andrew Kuske sees the broad-based rise in the price of hydrocarbons as a tailwind for the sector, but thinks rising interest rates will create challenges for near-term fund flows.
- The TC downgrade is fairly consensus, with 13 of 24 analysts either sell or hold rated on the name and Goldman downgrading the stock in mid January.