Corteva (CTVA +1.2%) said it has designated its existing site in Indianapolis, Ind., as its new global headquarters, after previously calling Delaware its corporate home.

The company split off from DowDuPont as its own independent company in 2019 but stayed in Delaware, where DuPont was headquartered for more than 200 years.

Corteva's seed business is primarily based in Iowa, but the company has said much of the innovation in its $15B global crop protection business is centered in Indianapolis.

"Designating our Indianapolis location as the Corteva headquarters brings us closer to our operations, our technology and our customers while optimizing our flexibility," CEO Chuck Magro said.

Corteva's seed segment's R&D and supply chain groups "will enhance quality through the analysis of digitized data," Hohaf Investments writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.