  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may acquire cybersecurity company Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT), Bloomberg reported.
  • Though no deal is finalized, according to a source familiar with the discussions, Microsoft may look to acquire the cybersecurity-research company to bolster its products and help protect customers from hacks and breaches.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) shares were up nearly 1% to $303.88 on the day, while Mandiant surged 17% to $17.67 following the report.
  • Mandiant and Microsoft did not immediately return requests for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • Last year, FireEye was rebranded as Mandiant and now has a market value of approximately $3.7 billion and would be the Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft's second deal in a month, after it announced its intention to acquire video game maker Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) in January for nearly $69 billion.
  • Microsoft was listed as one of 25 stocks that hedge funds love to own, according to Wells Fargo.
