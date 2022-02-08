Microsoft looking at buying cybersecurity firm Mandiant: report
Feb. 08, 2022 2:57 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), MNDTATVIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may acquire cybersecurity company Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT), Bloomberg reported.
- Though no deal is finalized, according to a source familiar with the discussions, Microsoft may look to acquire the cybersecurity-research company to bolster its products and help protect customers from hacks and breaches.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares were up nearly 1% to $303.88 on the day, while Mandiant surged 17% to $17.67 following the report.
- Mandiant and Microsoft did not immediately return requests for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Last year, FireEye was rebranded as Mandiant and now has a market value of approximately $3.7 billion and would be the Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft's second deal in a month, after it announced its intention to acquire video game maker Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) in January for nearly $69 billion.
