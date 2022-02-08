Boeing (BA -0.1%) announced 75 additional net new jet orders in January, boosted by both the launch of its new 777 freighter, but 32 deliveries marked a three-month low after handing over 38 jets in December and 34 in November.

The company delivered 27 737 MAX jets in January and three widebody aircraft, including a 777 freighter.

A Qatar Airways order for the 777 added a net increase of 14 orders for the new freighter, after subtracting 20 orders for the passenger version that the airline converted to the new cargo model, the Seattle Times reports.

Boeing also won 53 net orders for the 737 MAX, including 23 for American Airlines and 12 for Southwest Airlines, and eight orders for the current 777 cargo model.

Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner remain halted, as Boeing still awaits clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration for repairs to various quality problems.

According to a new report, FedEx is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy next-generation freighters.