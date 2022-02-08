PayPal forms cryptocurrency advisory council to create digital financial system

  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) formed an advisory council to support digital asset-related products and create a digital financial system, according to a release.
  • The move came when regulators around the world have tried to develop a regulatory framework for the growing space.
  • The advisory council is made up of six members, including: Peter L. Briger, Jr., co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group; Chris Brummer, a professor at Georgetown Law; Dr. Shafi Goldwasser, a director at the Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing; Timothy Massad, a research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School; Dr. Neha Narula, a director at MIT Digital Currency Initiative and; Antoinette Schoar, a professor of finance at MIT Sloan School of Management.
  • Note PayPal (PYPL) has implemented a variety of crypto-related services into its product offerings, especially over the past year. In August, the company launched a feature for Venmo credit cardholders to buy crypto automatically.
  • Recall in November when Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) formed a team dedicated to crypto.
