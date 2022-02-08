Airline stocks extend rally to second day after big Frontier-Spirit deal

Passenger airplane taking off at sunset

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

The airline sector had another strong day after Frontier Airlines (ULCC +4.4%) jolted investors yesterday with a $2.9B to acquire Spirit Airlines (SAVE +1.7%). It is the biggest two-day share price jump for the sector since last November 8.

Bank of America does not expect regulatory hurdles with the ULCC-SAVE merger due to the route overlap being on the minimal side. The deal is seen placing a relatively high ceiling on valuation even if does not lead to a wave of consolidation. The takeover price is seen as supportive of airline valuations going higher despite the near-term cost pressure still in the mix and continued pandemic hurdles.

Gainers in Tuesday afternoon trading include Sun Country Airlines (SNCY +8.5%), American Airlines Group (AAL +5.8%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA +5.2%), SkyWest (SKYW +4.8%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +4.2%), JetBlue Airways (JBLU +4.3%) and Alaska Air Group (ALK +3.7%).

Looking for the right airline stock to bet on a full travel recovery? See Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings across the airline sector.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.