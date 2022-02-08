Centene hits a 52-week high; Q4 earnings beat sends rival Molina higher

Feb. 08, 2022 3:28 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC), MOHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Notebook page with text MEDICAID, on a table with a stethoscope and pen, medical concept.

Vadzim Kushniarou/iStock via Getty Images

  • Recording the biggest intraday gain in more than three months, Centene (CNC +6.1%) has set a new 52-week high after the company posted better than expected financials on Tuesday.
  • Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Medicaid’s business that makes up more than two-thirds of its topline continued to outperform, and the company’s rival in the market, Molina Healthcare (MOH +3.0%), is also on the rise in reaction.
  • Despite a ~1% YoY decline in the second biggest commercial segment, Medicaid revenue jumped ~13% YoY, driving a ~13% YoY growth in total revenue for the full year.
  • However, Centene (CNC) chose to keep the 2022 guidance intact except for an adjustment to the GAAP diluted EPS to reflect the delayed closure of its Magellan acquisition.
  • Meanwhile, Molina (NYSE:MOH) is on track to release its Q4 2021 earnings tomorrow after the close, and the company shares have dropped more than 6% in the year so far.
  • Its business is even more reliant on Medicaid as the segment made up more than three-quarters of the topline in the first nine months of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.