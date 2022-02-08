Centene hits a 52-week high; Q4 earnings beat sends rival Molina higher
Feb. 08, 2022 3:28 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC), MOHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Recording the biggest intraday gain in more than three months, Centene (CNC +6.1%) has set a new 52-week high after the company posted better than expected financials on Tuesday.
- Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Medicaid’s business that makes up more than two-thirds of its topline continued to outperform, and the company’s rival in the market, Molina Healthcare (MOH +3.0%), is also on the rise in reaction.
- Despite a ~1% YoY decline in the second biggest commercial segment, Medicaid revenue jumped ~13% YoY, driving a ~13% YoY growth in total revenue for the full year.
- However, Centene (CNC) chose to keep the 2022 guidance intact except for an adjustment to the GAAP diluted EPS to reflect the delayed closure of its Magellan acquisition.
- Meanwhile, Molina (NYSE:MOH) is on track to release its Q4 2021 earnings tomorrow after the close, and the company shares have dropped more than 6% in the year so far.
- Its business is even more reliant on Medicaid as the segment made up more than three-quarters of the topline in the first nine months of 2021.