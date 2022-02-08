Newmark secures $525M refinancing for net leased industrial portfolio

Feb. 08, 2022 3:34 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Newmark (NMRK +3.1%) arranged a $525M loan on behalf of SomeraRoad for the refinancing of a 50-asset, 6.8M sq. foot, 100% net-leased industrial portfolio, located in markets across the U.S.
  • SomeraRoad has been highly active in acquiring and expanding its industrial net-lease portfolio.
  • Fully leased with a weighted average lease term of ~13 years, the portfolio is highly diversified in both its geography and the industries in which its tenants operate.
  • The properties are strategically positioned in proximity to highly trafficked public infrastructure, making each asset critical to the established manufacturing/distribution operations of their tenants.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.