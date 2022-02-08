Newmark secures $525M refinancing for net leased industrial portfolio
Feb. 08, 2022 3:34 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Newmark (NMRK +3.1%) arranged a $525M loan on behalf of SomeraRoad for the refinancing of a 50-asset, 6.8M sq. foot, 100% net-leased industrial portfolio, located in markets across the U.S.
- SomeraRoad has been highly active in acquiring and expanding its industrial net-lease portfolio.
- Fully leased with a weighted average lease term of ~13 years, the portfolio is highly diversified in both its geography and the industries in which its tenants operate.
- The properties are strategically positioned in proximity to highly trafficked public infrastructure, making each asset critical to the established manufacturing/distribution operations of their tenants.