Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) is in the penalty box after missing earnings and cash flow estimates, and struggling to provide a clear message on the call. Shares are down 7%+ headed into the close.

With most analyst questions focused on the net debt target and timing of increased shareholder returns, CEO Pourbaix said "I think we made very, very clearly, that as we delivered the balance sheet, we were going to increasingly look at allocating cash to returning to our shareholders." But he also had this to say, "our strategy as being an operator of refineries, and if we can, when we’re involved in refineries that are great refineries, we’d love to have 100% of it, all things being equal." Presumably eluding to the two refineries where Cenovus has a 50/50 non-operating joint venture with Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

There were also a number of questions about underlying earnings and cash flow in the quarter, with Goldman's Neil Mehta asking about the hedging program, and RBC's Greg Pardy asking about downstream reliability headwinds. Unlike in quarters past, Management chose not to publish a slide deck along with results, forgoing the opportunity to bridge record production result to underwhelming cash flow generation.

With the Conoco ownership sell down near completion, and Conoco's price-linked earnout set to expire in Q2, there's plenty of reasons to anticipate accelerating cash flow growth ahead. However, with management unable to focus investors on the underlying cash flow generation of the business, and unable to provide a clear capital allocation framework, Cenovus may struggle to outperform Canadian peers in the near term.