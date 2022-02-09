Will last week's social media earnings disappointment glide into Twitter's Q4?
Feb. 09, 2022 11:42 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)MTCH, PINSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA3 Comments
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Q3 ad revenue jumped 41%, with total revenue in line and EPS missed expectations; dig deeper in company presentation
- Steps into integrating nonfungible tokens into its platform, through its premium Twitter Blue service.
- Twitter early this year set its goal of reaching 315M users and doubling revenues by 2023.
- Stock slumped about 0.8% during pre-market session on Tuesday as investor Cathie Wood sold off a big chunk of her investment, earlier in January, she sold 2M shares
- A look at how Facebook's earnings disappointment spread to social media stocks.
- Comparative price move against peers over the last six months
- Reading recent performance of peers, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) misses revenue beat; Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) earnings tops estimates.
- SA contributor gives buy rating and writes 'We view becoming bullish on TWTR as almost a rite of passage in covering the tech sector and internet more broadly'
- Another strong buy rating by contributor who writes: 'The tech sell-off is creating an abundance of low-priced bargains.'