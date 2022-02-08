Peloton Interactive Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.39 misses by $0.47, revenue of $1.14B misses by $10M
Feb. 08, 2022 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
- Peloton Interactive press release (NASDAQ:PTON): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.39 misses by $0.47.
- Revenue of $1.14B (+6% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Q2 ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions grew 66% to 2.77 million and paid Digital Subscriptions grew 38% to 862 thousand; total Members grew to over 6.6 million
- • Q2 Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn was 0.79%; Q2 12-month retention rate was 92%
- FY 2022 Q3 guidance:
- Approximately 2.93 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions
- $950 million to $1 billion total revenue
- Gross profit margin of approximately 23%
- $(140) million to $(125) million Adjusted EBITDA
- Updated Full FY 2022 guidance:
- Approximately 3.0 million ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions
- $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion total revenue
- Gross profit margin of approximately 28%
- $(675) million to $(625) million Adjusted EBITDA