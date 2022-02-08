Eli Lilly, Innovent draw negative FDA comments for cancer drug ahead of AdCom meeting

Eli Lilly (LLY -1.5%) is trading lower after the FDA flagged its concerns on the trial data for PD-1 inhibitor Tyvyt (sintilimab) ahead of an advisory committee meeting scheduled for Thursday to decide on its marketing application in lung cancer.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has partnered with Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBXF) to seek FDA approval for Tyvyt to treat late-stage non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

However, the data from the Phase 3 ORIENT-11 trial conducted exclusively in China is unlikely to support its approval, the regulator indicated in the briefing documents published on Tuesday.

“The patient population in ORIENT-11, as a single country trial, does not reflect the diversity of the American population, with both known and unknown differences in intrinsic and extrinsic factors,” the agency wrote.

However, the decisions on other indications which are much more prevalent in Asia than the U.S. “may warrant regulatory flexibility,” it added.

The comment has sent shares of Coherus Biosciences (CHRS +4.7%) higher as the company and its partner Shanghai Junshi Bioscience relies on Chinese trial data in its marketing application for toripalimab in advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma.