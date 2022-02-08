Mandiant, SentinelOne partner to protect customers against cyber threats
Feb. 08, 2022 4:07 PM ETMandiant, Inc. (MNDT)SBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S) announced a strategic alliance to help firms reduce the risk of data breaches and strengthen their ability to mitigate cyber threats.
- The alliance enables MNDT's incident responders’ use of SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to investigate and remediate breaches.
- The integration of SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform into Mandiant Advantage enables joint customers to diagnose and remediate threats faster and more accurately through enhanced visibility, automation, and alert prioritization.
- Mandiant’s consulting service has now added the Singularity platform to its third-party toolset used in the delivery of Incident Response and Compromise Assessment services.
- Through the strategic alliance, Mandiant will provide consulting engagements that span the Mandiant Advantage and Singularity XDR platforms.
- The Mandiant Managed Defense practice plans to introduce managed detection and response for SentinelOne customers in H2 of 2022.