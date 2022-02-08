Air Products & Chemicals (APD -0.6%) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $280 price target, slashed from $383, at BMO Capital, citing inflationary pressures on the company's backlog.

BMO's John McNulty said he is concerned about the company's ability to cover these cost pressures in light of "the steepness of the inflationary environment and the lack of clarity on when the inflation may moderate."

"While APD has some levers to pull to reduce the risk of this inflation, we believe the size/scale/duration of the projects make it more challenging than their traditional industrial gases business," McNulty said, adding that the recent pressure may equate to as much as 5% to total backlog costs over the past 1-2 quarters.

Bank of America also cut the stock to Neutral with a $285 PT, down from $337, citing APD's significant capital dedicated to its blue and green hydrogen projects, which may generate very high returns but with significantly higher risks and the absence of long-term take-or-pay contracts.

Air Products is "a great capital allocator with [a] solid dividend yield," Investing On The Spectrum writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.