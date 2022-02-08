Qiagen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.14, revenue of $582M beats by $46.53M
Feb. 08, 2022 4:08 PM ETQIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Qiagen press release (NYSE:QGEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $582M (+1.9% Y/Y) beats by $46.53M.
- QIAGEN initiates 2022 outlook for at least $2.07 billion net sales CER, including double-digit CER growth in non-COVID products vs. 2021, and adjusted diluted EPS of at least $2.05 CER.
- "Going into 2022, we are optimistic about opportunities in the research environment amid healthy increases in national funding programs, as well as robust trends in regular clinical testing for molecular diagnostics. Our outlook for 2022 is based on expectations for double-digit CER growth in our non-COVID portfolio, as we continue to execute on our commitments while also taking into consideration the volatile pandemic trends. QIAGEN is well-positioned for strong mid-term growth as we sharpen our focus on targeted growth opportunities in the Life Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics," said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN N.V.