Chipotle Mexican Grill Non-GAAP EPS of $5.58 beats by $0.29, revenue of $2B beats by $40M

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill press release (NYSE:CMG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.58 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $2B (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Shares +0.5%.
  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 15.2%
  • Digital sales grew 3.8% and accounted for 41.6% of sales
  • Operating margin was 8.1%, an increase from 7.3%
  • Restaurant level operating margin was 20.2%, an increase of 70 basis points

  • FY22 Guidance:

    • First quarter comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high single digits range
    • Between 235 to 250 new restaurant openings (including 5 to 10 relocations to add a Chipotlane), which assumes construction and permit delays related to COVID-19 don't worsen
    • An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items
