Enphase Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.14, revenue of $412.72M beats by $13.1M
Feb. 08, 2022 4:11 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Enphase Energy press release (NASDAQ:ENPH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $412.72M (+55.8% Y/Y) beats by $13.1M.
- Shares +6.57%.GAAP gross margin of 39.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 40.2%.
- GAAP operating income of $57.7 million; non-GAAP operating income of $97.7 million.
- Ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.0 billion after completing $300.0 million of common stock repurchases in December 2021.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue to be within a range of $420 million to $440 million, which includes shipments of 110 to 120 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries.
- GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 37.0% to 40.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 38.0% to 41.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization.
- GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $130.5 million to $133.5 million, including $63.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $67.5 million to $70.5 million, excluding $63.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization.