Astra Space reverses some Monday losses on report of plan to launch Thursday
Feb. 08, 2022 4:23 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares gained 6.9% after they dropped 14% on Monday after scrubbing the launch of a rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- Astra is now targeting a launch on Thursday starting at 1pm for a three-hour launch window, according to a Florida Today report.
- The launch is for NASA's ElaNA 41 Mission. There was a "minor" telemetry issued that needed to be fixed, according to the livestream of the launch event on Monday.
- Last week, the the Federal Aviation Administration told Astra Space the agency was expected to issue a launch license by February 4.
- Crucially, the new launch license is expected to make it easier for Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) to launch at a higher frequency out of more launch sites in the United States.
- Also see SA contributor Alexander Mizan's piece entitled "Astra Space: A Compelling Call Option Into The Massive Small Satellite Delivery Market."