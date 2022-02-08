Astra Space reverses some Monday losses on report of plan to launch Thursday

Feb. 08, 2022 4:23 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Jeff Bezos" Blue Origin New Shepard Space Vehicle Flies The Billionaire And Other Passengers To Space

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares gained 6.9% after they dropped 14% on Monday after scrubbing the launch of a rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
  • Astra is now targeting a launch on Thursday starting at 1pm for a three-hour launch window, according to a Florida Today report.
  • The launch is for NASA's ElaNA 41 Mission. There was a "minor" telemetry issued that needed to be fixed, according to the livestream of the launch event on Monday.
  • Last week, the the Federal Aviation Administration told Astra Space the agency was expected to issue a launch license by February 4.
  • Crucially, the new launch license is expected to make it easier for Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) to launch at a higher frequency out of more launch sites in the United States.
  • Also see SA contributor Alexander Mizan's piece entitled "Astra Space: A Compelling Call Option Into The Massive Small Satellite Delivery Market."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.