NCR Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.03B misses by $20M
Feb. 08, 2022 4:15 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- NCR press release (NYSE:NCR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $2.03B (+24.5% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Shares +4%.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue - $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion, up 23% to 26%, vs. consensus of $1.91 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA - $325 million to $350 million, up 26% to 36%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share - $0.60 to $0.65, up 18% to 27%, vs. consensus of $0.72.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue - $8 billion to $8.2 billion, up 12% to 15% vs. consensus of $7.18 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA - $1.5 billion to $1.575 billion, up 21% to 27%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share - $3.25 to $3.55, up 27% to 39% vs. consensus of $3.49.
- Free cash flow - $500 million to $600 million