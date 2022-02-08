Sundial Growers given another 180 days to regain minimum bid rule on Nasdaq
Feb. 08, 2022 4:17 PM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is trading ~5% higher in the post-market on Tuesday after announcing that Nasdaq granted the company an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on the exchange.
- The company will be able to regain compliance if the bid price for its shares closes at or above the $1.00 threshold for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days before Aug. 08, 2022.
- Sundial (SNDL) does not rule out a potential reverse stock split as it expects to implement several measures to meet the requirement.
- According to the notification from Nasdaq in August last year, the company was required to regain compliance by Feb. 07.
- Sundial (SNDL) shares have crashed more than 55% over the past year despite its relative outperformance of cannabis stocks in general, as shown in this graph.