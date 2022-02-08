Sundial Growers given another 180 days to regain minimum bid rule on Nasdaq

Feb. 08, 2022 4:17 PM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor9 Comments

Marijuana"s Big Industry Profits With Cannabis Leaves & Money

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is trading ~5% higher in the post-market on Tuesday after announcing that Nasdaq granted the company an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement on the exchange.
  • The company will be able to regain compliance if the bid price for its shares closes at or above the $1.00 threshold for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days before Aug. 08, 2022.
  • Sundial (SNDL) does not rule out a potential reverse stock split as it expects to implement several measures to meet the requirement.
  • According to the notification from Nasdaq in August last year, the company was required to regain compliance by Feb. 07.
  • Sundial (SNDL) shares have crashed more than 55% over the past year despite its relative outperformance of cannabis stocks in general, as shown in this graph.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.