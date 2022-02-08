Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reported comparable sales increased 15.2% in Q4 to top the consensus mark of +14.8%. Comparable sales decelerated just slightly from the 15.3% increase in Q3.

Digital sales increased 3.8% during the quarter to account for 41.6% of all sales.

Restaurant-level margin was up 70 bps Y/Y to 20.2% of sales during the quarter vs. 20.7% consensus and 23.5% last quarter. The improvement was driven primarily by leverage from comparable restaurant sales and menu price increases, partially offset by wage inflation and higher commodity costs largely due to beef and freight.

Labor costs as a percentage of revenue were 26.4% of sales vs. 25.4% a year ago and food, while beverage & packaging costs were 31.6% of sales vs. 31.0% a year ago.

Chipotle (CMG) opened 78 new restaurants during the quarter with 67 including a Chipotlane.

Guidance: CMG sees Q1 comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high single digits range. Between 235 to 250 new restaurant openings (including 5 to 10 relocations to add a Chipotlane) are anticipated, which assumes construction and permit delays related to COVID-19 don't worsen. An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 25% and 27% before discrete items is seen. Looking further ahead, CMG thinks there can be at least 7,000 Chipotle restaurants in North America, up from the prior goal of 6,000 restaurants.

"Given the healthy and improving cash on cash returns, we are building a real estate pipeline that will allow us to accelerate unit growth to be in the range of 8% to 10% per year, with greater than 80% of new restaurants having a Chipotlane."

Shares of the Chipotle (CMG) gained 6.21% in AH trading to $1,552.25 after adding 0.59% during the regular session. The restaurant stock is down 16% on a year-to-date basis.