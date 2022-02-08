Digital Turbine dips 5% despite earnings beat, solid guidance
Feb. 08, 2022 4:20 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is selling off after hours, down 4.9%, on fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and held upbeat guidance for the full year.
- Revenues grew 324% to $375.5 million on an as-reported basis; on a pro forma basis (accounting for the acquisitions of AdColony and Fyber) they were up 38%.
- Adjusted net income more than doubled, meanwhile, to $50.9 million from $20 million the year prior.
- EBITDA jumped 153% to $57 million.
- CEO Bill Stone praised the company's acquisition integration while maintaining execution.
- "Very few companies can walk and chew gum at the same time," Stone said. "We made material progress on our integration strategy in the December quarter, while simultaneously delivering record financial results."
- "On-Device Media" revenue (derived from Application Media and Content Media platform products) rose 43% to $133.6 million. Revenue from the "In-App Media" segments (derived from Fyber and AdColony) rose 40% pro forma to $215.7 million.
- For the full year, its forecast of revenues of $1.225 billion-$1.24 billion are above consensus for $1.21 billion, and expected non-GAAP EPS of $1.66-$1.68 is above analyst expectations for $1.62.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.