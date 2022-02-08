IsoRay GAAP EPS of -$0.01 in-line, revenue of $2.82M beats by $0.02M
Feb. 08, 2022 4:20 PM ETIsoray, Inc. (ISR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IsoRay press release (NYSE:ISR): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 in-line.
- Revenue of $2.82M (+19.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.02M.
- Shares -0.39%.
- Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 43.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 versus 49.5% in the prior year comparable period.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $60.4 million and the company had no long-term debt.
- Stockholders’ equity at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $64.4 million.