Cryptocurrency lobbying expenditure doubles in 2021; Robinhood spends the most

Abstract group of business people in the office

gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cryptocurrency lobbying expenditure has doubled to $4.92M in 2021, as digital asset advocates tried to support the space amid regulatory scrutiny, according to a report from Crypto Head.
  • Of course, the more money that an entity can spend on lobbying, the greater effect it can have on political decision making, the report noted.
  • Last year, financial services platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) spent the most on lobbying for a total of $1.35M, followed by Ripple Labs (XRP-USD) at $900K and crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) at $785K. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ), Algorand (ALGO-USD), Binance and Chainalysis individually spent less than $300K.
  • Looking at the number of crypto lobbyists in 2021, Coinbase (COIN) topped the list with 23 lobbyists, Robinhood (HOOD) had 16 and Ripple (XRP-USD) had 12. The majority of Coinbase's lobbyists were so-called revolvers, meaning they are well-connected and understand the process of government decision making, according to the report.
  • In the crypto ecosystem, bitcoin (BTC-USD +0.1%) is unchanged at $44.1K in the past 24 hours, while ethereum (ETH-USD -1.2%) edges lower to $3.1K.
  • Previously, (Aug. 6, 2021) crypto lobbying efforts appeared to have failed.
