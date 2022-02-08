The Container Store Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07, revenue of $267.3M beats by $5.26M

  • The Container Store press release (NYSE:TCS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $267.3M (-3.0% Y/Y) beats by $5.26M.
  • Outlook: "The Company currently expects fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 consolidated sales decline of approximately 11% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, or a decline of 6% excluding the impact of the 53rd week of sales from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. EPS for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 is expected to be approximately $0.24."
