Argo Group Q4 results to be hit by prior year reserve development, non-operating charges
Feb. 08, 2022 4:24 PM ETArgo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) said its Q4 results will be negatively affected by adverse prior year reserve development and non-operating charges.
- Argo expects net adverse prior year reserve development to be $130M-$140M for Q4, which was the result of the recently concluded Q4 reserve review.
- The largest reserve increases were related to construction defect claims within Argo’s U.S. operations and reserve increases in the run-off segment.
- As part of an ongoing strategic review and recent operating results, goodwill and intangible assets charge is expected to be $40M-$45M in Q4 related to Argo’s Syndicate 1200 business unit.
- Non-operating expense charges are expected to be $20M-25M primarily related to the reduction in Argo’s real estate footprint in the UK and the impairment of certain IT assets.